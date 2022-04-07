Azercosmos receives ISNET award

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos has been awarded the winner of the competition held by the International Space Conference of the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET), the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has reported.

The reward was received in the competition on the program on implementing the Sustainable Development Goals through space science and technology.

A project developed by Azercosmos Center for Geographical Information Systems was submitted to the competition, held in Pakistan’s Islamabad.

The project reflects monitoring based on satellite images of areas that have been affected by drought and desertification in Azerbaijan for over 20 years (2000-2020). The results of the projects are consistent with the goals of enhancing global cooperation in accordance with paragraphs 13,15 and 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Moreover, during the visit to Islamabad, Azercosmos’s delegation took part in panel discussions on the topic “promote space sciences, space technology and educational activities in OIC member countries: sharing experiences among ISNET member organizations”.

The meeting participants were briefed on Azerbaijan’s space sector, satellites and their commercial activities, and international relations established in this area, including scientific and educational projects implemented by Azercosmos in the space sector.

Additionally, the participants were invited to the International Astronautical Congress which will take place in Baku in 2023.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via a fiber-optic network.