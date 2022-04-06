Azerbaijan plans building modern power plant through private investments

By Trend

It is planned to build a new power plant in Azerbaijan’s Yashma village based on modern technologies and innovations in the next five years, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov told Trend.

According to him, it is planned to attract private investments, both local and foreign, for the construction of this plant.

Work is underway in Azerbaijan to replace old power plants left over from the Soviet period with new high-tech ones, he noted.

The Mingachevir power plant is one of the largest in the country with an installed capacity of 2,400 megawatts. It is planned to minimize its use and increase the number of plants that consume less gas, deputy minister said.

Saved gas can either be used on the local market or sent for export. Work in this direction is underway, the use of the Mingachevir power plant is being minimized, the deputy minister added.

Government of Azerbaijan will create all the necessary favorable conditions for private investors, he emphasized.