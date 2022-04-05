France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International to visit Baku with delegation

By Trend

The France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International will be visiting Baku with a delegation of 25 representatives of French companies, MEDEF told Trend.

The visit will be taking place on April 7 and 8, the delegation will be led by Philippe Gautier, CEO of MEDEF International.

MEDEF said this mission is organized in continuity of the France-Azerbaijan Business Council's activities in 2020 and 2021 that have remained dense and regular, despite the pandemic crisis and its economic consequences.

“In addition to regular updates on economic and regional developments, the Business Council took part in discussions, on line, with the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Company and the Alat Special Economic Zone in 2021,” the organization said.

The 25 members of the delegation represent companies in the transport (road, rail, air) and infrastructure sectors, energy (conventional and renewable), engineering and architecture, banking and banking services, urban services and high technology.

“Most of these companies have developed successful partnerships in Azerbaijan or in neighboring markets. They have recognized solutions to address such actual issues as mobility, intelligent urban services, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and construction, technological sovereignty, etc,” the MEDEF added.