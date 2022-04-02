Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy revealed

By Trend

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy reached $10 billion, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports.

Speaking about bilateral economic ties, the minister noted the importance of the energy sector.

"There is high-level cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector. The commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) allowed us to supply Azerbaijani gas to Italy," Bayramov stated.