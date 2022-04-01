Azerbaijani oil prices down

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $4.82 on March 31 compared to the previous price, settling at $112.33 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on March 31 amounted to $111.11 per barrel, down by $4.9 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.02 per barrel on March 31, reduced by $4.97 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $5.85 on March 31 compared to the previous price and made up $110.09 per barrel.