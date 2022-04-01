Azerbaijani oil prices down

|
By Trend
The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $4.82 on March 31 compared to the previous price, settling at $112.33 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on March 31 amounted to $111.11 per barrel, down by $4.9 as compared to the previous price.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.
The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.02 per barrel on March 31, reduced by $4.97 as compared to the previous price.