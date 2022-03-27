TODAY.AZ / Business

Georgia boosts car re-export to Azerbaijan

27 March 2022 [13:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Georgia’s re-export of cars to Azerbaijan from January through February 2022 amounted to $40.7 million, which is an increase of 45.8 percent, compared to $27.9 million over the same period of 2021, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The volume of the re-exported cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan over the reporting period of 2022 also increased by 7.2 percent – from 4,292 to 4,601.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks first among the main importers of re-exported cars from Georgia over January 2022, followed by Kazakhstan ($7.4 million) and Ukraine ($6.8 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s re-export of cars from January through February 2022 amounted to $72.5 million, which is an increase of 45.2 percent, compared to $49.9 million over the same period of 2021.

