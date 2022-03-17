Azerbaijan delivers 10 bcm of gas to Europe via TAP

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that in total Azerbaijan has delivered 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

The minister added that at present, more than 28 million cubic meters of gas are transported to Europe daily.

"The TAP does not only increase its contributions to the consumers' energy supply but also strengthens the integrations of Azerbaijan to the European gas market," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe via this route, with the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020.

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is an extension of the Southern Gas Corridor that takes Azerbaijani natural gas to European markets, has transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2021. Of the total amount of transported gas, over 6.8 billion cubic meters reached Italy and approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters were delivered to Greece and Bulgaria.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that about 19 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be exported in 2022. Of this volume, more than 8 billion cubic meters will be exported to Turkey and more than 7 billion cubic meters to Italy. The remaining gas will be divided between Georgia, Bulgaria, and Greece.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission to build a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe.

The South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline link Azerbaijan to Europe (TAP). The pipeline is powered by natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian Sea's second stage.