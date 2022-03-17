Farmers thank President Ilham Aliyev for artesian wells commissioned in Azerbaijani liberated territories [VIDEO]

By Trend

Drilling of artesian wells is underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Head of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District Mechanical Irrigation Hafiz Azimzadeh told Trend.

According to the statement, several boreholes have been put into operation today in the Azerbaijani Aghdam’s liberated territories. Repair and restoration work on artesian wells subjected to Armenian vandalism has also been carried out.

The film crew of the Trend Karabakh bureau watched the commissioning process of artesian wells.

Azimzadeh noted that 178 more water wells are to be repaired by the end of 2022.

In his words, 12 wells have been renovated and put into service up until today, which will provide irrigation water to 40 hectares of land.

"The liberated areas of Aghdam have 327 sub-artesian wells, two large reservoirs, 327 kilometers of irrigation canals, and 267 hydraulic structures, which are to be restored in the near future. After the commissioning of two reservoirs in Aghdam, 11,700 hectares of land will be provided with irrigation water. Inventory work on them is currently underway, and repair work is planned to be done soon," Azimzadeh said.

He also noted that the Aghdam District Mechanical Irrigation had 23 million cubic meters of the Hachachay water storage, irrigating 8,000 hectares of land, and 1.7 million cubic meters of the Aghdamkend reservoir that watered 3,700 hectares of land.

Farmers planting seeds in the liberated territories also expressed satisfaction with the conditions created here.

Farmer Fazil Mammadhuseynzade warmly thanked the country's leadership for providing the land with irrigation water, and said that this year would be fruitful.

Farmer Khanoglan Aliyev also expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and care for farmers and the improved water supply.