Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan creating transport-logistics route

By Trend

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are creating a transport-logistics route, Trend reports via the Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

The issue was discussed during the meetings of the Kazakh delegation headed by the JSC’s Board Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev with a number of responsible officials of the government of Azerbaijan.

The main topic of the discussion was the project of creating a joint venture (JV) to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The new JV will allow solve the issues of through tariff setting and cargo declaration, apply unified IT solutions and consolidate transit cargo on the mentioned route.

During the meetings, representatives of the Kazakh delegation noted the relevance of reorienting export cargo flows from Kazakhstan to Europe along the TITR. The parties outlined a significant potential for cooperation in the field of oil transportation through Azerbaijan, which could become an alternative to existing routes.

The Kazakh delegation also met with the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev. During the meeting, discussions were held on the unification of transport tariffs along the corridor, the synchronization of customs procedures to increase the volume of cargo transportation along international transport corridors passing through the countries.

The meeting participants noted that the events taking place in the region and the geopolitical situation have created a new reality. There is already a risk that demand will exceed supply, and these factors will eventually affect the final consumer. Both the cost of delivery and the waiting period will increase. This reality dictates the consideration of a new framework for cooperation and the establishment of transit and transport communications.

Besides, the parties stressed that the geographical features of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan - their location between the largest economic centers of Europe and Asia - created real prerequisites for ensuring an efficient and well-established transport network between the countries.

An additional impetus for the development of the route was the completion of the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. This made it possible to reduce the delivery time from China to Turkey via Kazakhstan to 12 days.

Following the meeting, a protocol on the establishment of a joint venture and the implementation of transport and logistics activities was signed between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.