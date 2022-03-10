Azerbaijani ministry talks integration of services into G-Cloud

By Trend

Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan plans fully integrate its services into the "government cloud" (G-Cloud), the Ministry of Labour reported Trend.

Ministry is already one of the largest departments in Azerbaijan using the "government cloud", report notes.

"Many of our information resources have already been transferred to the government cloud. Some services currently work directly through this infrastructure. It is planned to expand work on transferring other resources of the ministry to the government cloud. Systematic work is being carried out in this direction," said Ministry.

Azerbaijan plans to allocate $5.3 million from the state budget for the transition to the "government cloud" in 2022.

These funds will be directed to the purchase of appropriate licenses, the creation of G-Cloud, and technical support for structures already connected to the system, including other operations.

Generally, 36 state structures in Azerbaijan are planning to transfer to G-Cloud.



