Azercosmos exports services worth $2m

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $2 million to 29 countries in January 2022, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its February export review.

The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 83 percent of its total revenues.

The five main countries to which Azercosmos exported services were the UK with $0.5 million, the U.S. and France both with $0.4 million, the United Arab Emirates with $0.2 million, and Pakistan with $0.1 million.

In 2021, Azercosmos exported services worth around $45.3 million to 41 countries. The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 89 percent of its total revenues. The top five countries to which Azercosmos exported services last year were France, the U.S., the UK, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via a fiber-optic network.

Earlier, Azercosmos launched a satellite internet platform Azconnexus, which will provide high-quality satellite internet services in Azerbaijan. The company also sealed cooperation agreements with various organizations such as the View Satellite Network, Media Holding, SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems, Satelliteherd, etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via the Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.