State Tax Service announces several reforms

By Trend

A number of reforms are planned to be carried out in the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy in the near future, Orkhan Nazarli, head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, said at the conference entitled "Tax Reforms for Inclusive and Sustainable Development: Towards Voluntary Actions through Digital Transformation", Trend reports.

Nazarli added that these reforms will strengthen the existing potential of the national tax system and maximally simplify the use of tax tools.

“We also plan to launch a new e-taxes website soon,” Nazarli said. “Additional tools will be created on this platform for efficient business, as well as for ensuring direct communication between businessmen and tax structures.”