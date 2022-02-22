Russian companies ready to actively partake in privatization of Azerbaijani enterprises

By Trend

Companies from Russia are ready to actively participate in the privatization of Azerbaijani enterprises, the Russian media said referring to the materials on the meeting of the country's President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the media, on the agenda, there is the intensification of economic ties through major flagship projects.

The materials emphasize the growth of mutual trade between Russia and Azerbaijan over the past year. So, from January through November 2021, mutual trade amounted to over $2.9 billion (an increase of 14.4 percent compared to the same period of last year), Russian exports – more than two billion (an increase of 10.4 percent), and imports - $914.1 million (an increase of 24.6 percent).

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Vladimir Putin.