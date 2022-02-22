French Alstom company supplies another freight locomotive to Azerbaijan

By Trend

The 38th freight locomotive was supplied for Azerbaijan Railways CJSC upon the contract concluded with the French Alstom company on February 21, Trend reports.

The locomotive from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan was sent to Baku a week ago.

Two more Alstom freight locomotives, which are the last ones upon the contract, are also expected to be supplied to Baku this week.

Azerbaijan Railways signed a contract with Alstom for the supply of 50 electric locomotives worth 288 million euros in 2014, including 40 Prima T8 AZ8A heavyweight locomotives, which are manufactured by Alstom's EKZ JV in Nur-Sultan.