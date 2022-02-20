Design work for building gas pipelines in Shusha, Aghdam starts

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Azerigas Production Association (PA) has said that the design work has begun on the gas supply of the country's liberated territories, Trend has reported.

The association noted that first of all, it is planned to supply gas to Shusha and Aghdam cities.

"In this regard, design work has begun both on the construction of main gas pipelines and on the creation of an internal gas supply network,” the statement reads.

It was noted that routes and corridors of new gas pipelines to be built have already been determined and the relevant documents have been sent to the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture.

“The design work is planned to be completed in March, after which funds will be allocated and the installation of the internal gas network of Shusha will begin,” the statement reads.

Moreover, the association's new gasification and development department head Teymur Jafarov stated that underground gas pipelines will be laid in liberated lands, adding that modern polyethylene pipes will be used.

"Before the occupation of our lands, most of these territories were gasified. However, the gas lines were destroyed during the occupation. We intend to lay new modern communications there," he said.

Earlier, the country's energy ministry reported that a map for gas supplies to Shusha city has been prepared in Azerbaijan.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.