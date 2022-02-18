Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas production up by 24.1 pct

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 24.1 percent in January 2022, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Last month, the volume of production in the oil and gas sector also increased by 1.4 percent.

Industrial products worth AZN 6.5 billion ($3.8bn) were produced, which is by 5.4 percent more compared to the same month of 2021.

Some 72.2 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 23 percent in the manufacturing sector, 4.3 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.5 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector drop by 6.1 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 18.3 percent.

The volume of production in the sector of production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 6 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 5.1 percent.

Additionally, the production of electronic equipment in the manufacturing sector grew by 93.3 percent, furniture by 85.7 percent, construction materials by 85.1 percent, machinery and equipment by 69.8 percent, pharmaceutical products by 63.2 percent, chemical products by 61.6 percent, computers, electronic and optical products by 50.9 percent, printing products by 45.4 percent, oil products by 28.3 percent, food products by 19.1 percent and rubber and plastic products by 18.6 percent.

In the meantime, production in the sphere of installation and repair of machinery and equipment dropped by 4.7 percent, textile production by 6.4 percent, tobacco products by 30.5 percent and wood processing industry by 32.2 percent.