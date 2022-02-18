Azerbaijani oil prices down

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, declined by $3.1 on Feb. 17 compared to the previous price, settling at $97.6 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Thus, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Feb. 17 amounted to $96.87 per barrel, decreasing by $3.09 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port made up $88.96 per barrel on Feb. 17, decreasing by $3.88 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $3.5 compared to the previous price and made up $96.5 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 18)