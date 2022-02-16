Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye strengthening energy co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Pakistani ambassador Bilal Hayee have discussed the opportunities for strengthening energy cooperation between the two countries, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the special importance of developing bilateral cooperation and expanding partnership.

They talked about mutual investment opportunities in the energy sector as well as supplying liquefied natural gas and petrochemical products to Pakistan.

Renewable energy sources in liberated territories, as well as wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, were also discussed.

Moreover, Pakistani companies were invited to participate in renewable energy projects.

They also noted the importance of the joint working group for the development of energy cooperation within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various fields of economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.