Turkey, Azerbaijan plan significant increase in trade - ambassador

By Trend





The volume of trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan is scheduled to reach $15 billion, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi told Trend.

According to him, 5,000 Turkish entrepreneurs have companies registered in Azerbaijan.

"These companies contribute to the trade development in Azerbaijan. Turkey is one of the leading countries in the world in the fields of services, tourism, healthcare, and food. The activity of Turkish entrepreneurs in these areas is important for us," Bagchi said.

He stressed that relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are steadily developing.

"At present, our trade turnover exceeds $4 billion, and the purpose is to increase this figure to $15 billion," the ambassador said.