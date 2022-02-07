AzerGold eyes paying dividends to its shareholders in 2022

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC plans to pay dividends to its shareholders this year for the first time as a result of successful activities in 2020-2021, the CJSC’s Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov made the remark at a press conference on the results of last year and the upcoming tasks of the company.

According to him, the dividends planned to be paid equal 20.5 million manat ($12 million).

"The financial statements of the CJSC for 2020 were published last year. According to the financial statements approved by an independent audit company within the international standards, the net profit of the CJSC in 2020 surged by 287 percent compared to 2019 and amounted to 82 million manat ($48.2 million)," he noted.

The results of the financial audit of the CJSC, to be carried out by PwC Azerbaijan this year, are also expected to be positive, added the chairman.