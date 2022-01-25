Country's tourism potential promoted in Spain

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted at FITUR 2022 International Tourism Fair in Spain.

FITUR is the global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in Latin America.

It is one of the largest tourism events in Spanish-speaking countries, featured about 45 B2B meetings with a number of tour operators and travel agencies in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, as well as airlines and promotional companies.

Around 7,000 companies from 107 countries took part in the FITUR-2022 fair.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tourism fair by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Avantage Group and others took part in the international exhibition.

The stand reflecting Azerbaijan's tourism potential was provided with materials in English and Spanish.

Within the framework of the fair, business meetings were held with tourism companies of different countries.

In connection with the announcement the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan (2022), a corner dedicated to Shusha was presented to the guests of the fair.

Representatives of the international tourism industry were also informed about the country's wine and mountain tourism, as well as tourism opportunities in the liberated territories.

During the meetings, it was agreed to provide webinar trainings to tourism and travel agencies from Spain and Latin America.