TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

24 January 2022 [18:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 24.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $91.43 per barrel, having grown by $3.99 (4.56 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $92.89 per barrel, while the minimum price - $89.84.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $90.62 per barrel last week, up by $7.55 (9.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $92.08 per barrel, while the minimum price - $89.03.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $86.13 per barrel last week, which is $4.05 (4.93 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $87.58 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.32.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $89.49 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.17 (4.88 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $90.92 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.72.

Oil grade/date

Jan. 17, 2022

Jan.18, 2022

Jan. 19, 2022

Jan. 20, 2022

Jan. 21, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$89.84

$90.56

$92.49

$92.89

$91.41

$91.43

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$89.03

$89.73

$91.68

$92.08

$90.61

$90.62

Urals (EX NOVO)

$84.32

$85.14

$87.11

$87.58

$86.50

$86.13

Brent Dated

$87.72

$88.53

$90.51

$90.92

$89.81

$89.49

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 24)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/214820.html

Print version

Views: 108

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also