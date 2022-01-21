Azerbaijan's Mediation Council, MUSIAD sign cooperation protocol

By Trend

A protocol on cooperation has been signed between Azerbaijan’s Mediation Council and the Azerbaijani branch of the Turkish Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen (MUSIAD), Trend reports.

The protocol was drawn up by the Council’s Board Chairman Nadir Adilov and the head of MUSIAD's Azerbaijani branch Rashad Jabirli.

At the meeting, the possibilities of cooperation between the parties, issues of resolving commercial and labor disputes through mediation, promotion of mediation in the business environment and other issues were discussed.

According to the protocol, in cases where MUSIAD-Azerbaijan member companies participate in mediation processes, support will be provided in cooperation with mediation organizations and mediators that are members of the council.

MUSIAD was established in 1990 in Istanbul. The association currently unites 11,000 companies from all over the world and has offices in 95 countries. It includes such leading Turkish companies as AlbayrakGroup, Turkish Airlines, Kalyon Group and Cengiz Inshaat.