Azerbaijan’s self-sufficiency in wheat reaches 60 pct

By Trend

Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 60 percent, Firdovsi Fikratzade, Director of the Agro Research Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend .

Fikratzade stressed that Azerbaijan annually produces an average of two million tons of wheat.

“Some 1.3-1.4 million tons of wheat are imported per year,” director of the Agro Research Center added. “Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 59-60 percent. The index of wheat import for flour production is just over 40 percent.”