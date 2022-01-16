TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan’s self-sufficiency in wheat reaches 60 pct

16 January 2022 [17:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 60 percent, Firdovsi Fikratzade, Director of the Agro Research Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend .

Fikratzade stressed that Azerbaijan annually produces an average of two million tons of wheat.

“Some 1.3-1.4 million tons of wheat are imported per year,” director of the Agro Research Center added. “Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 59-60 percent. The index of wheat import for flour production is just over 40 percent.”

