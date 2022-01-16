Azerbaijan to hold auction for privatizing state properties

By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold privatization auction on February 15, 2022, Trend reports referring to the committee.

According to the committee, 24 state properties, including 11 small enterprises and facilities, 12 cars and one unfinished building will be put up for the auction.

The facilities are located in Mingachevir city, as well as Shamkir, Balakan, Khizi and other districts.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the state property.

Interested participants can also observe the auction online.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).