ADY Express transports over 5.7m tons of cargo by rail

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, transported over 5.7 million tons of cargo by rail in 2021.

Of the total cargo transported, 427,032 tons were domestic cargo, over 1.5 million tons for import and over 2.2 million tons for export. In addition, the company transported over 1.4 million tons for transit cargo.

The most of cargo accounted for export cargo, and the main destinations of these cargoes were mainly Italy, Russia, Georgia, and Brazil. As for the type of cargo, most of the exports were nitrogen fertilizers, diesel, bitumen and tar, other oil products, and fruits and vegetables.

At the same time, Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine are the main sources of cargo transported by the company in import mode. In this mode, more wheat, wood products, sugar, gasoline, and ferrous metals were transported.

In transit, ADY Express LLC carried out cargo transportation mainly between Russia-Turkey, Russia-Georgia, Russia-Iran, and Central Asian countries, as well as between Georgia and Turkey. Basically, nitrogen fertilizers, gasoline, oil products, metal cargo, and mineral water were transported in this type of cargo.

The main goal of ADY Express LLC is to increase freight traffic volume by rail in the country.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to the high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.