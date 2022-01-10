Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 10.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $83.6 per barrel, having grown by $6.91 (nine percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $85.57 per barrel, while the minimum price - $80.55.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.84 per barrel last week, up by $7.02 (9.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.86 per barrel, while the minimum price - $79.75.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $77.91 per barrel last week, which is $7 (9.87 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.93 per barrel, while the minimum price - $74.7.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $80.34 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $6.96 (9.5 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $82.48 per barrel, while the minimum price - $77.02.
Oil grade/date
Jan. 3, 2022
Jan. 4, 2022
Jan. 5, 2022
Jan. 6, 2022
Jan. 7, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$80.55
$82.49
$84.22
$85.57
$85.21
$83.6
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$79.75
$81.77
$83.52
$84.86
$84.5
$82.88
Urals (EX NOVO)
$74.7
$76.69
$78.58
$79.93
$79.66
$77.91
Brent Dated
$77.02
$78.99
$80.9
$82.31
$82.48
$80.34