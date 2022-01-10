Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 10.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $83.6 per barrel, having grown by $6.91 (nine percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $85.57 per barrel, while the minimum price - $80.55.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.84 per barrel last week, up by $7.02 (9.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.86 per barrel, while the minimum price - $79.75.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $77.91 per barrel last week, which is $7 (9.87 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.93 per barrel, while the minimum price - $74.7.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $80.34 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $6.96 (9.5 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $82.48 per barrel, while the minimum price - $77.02.