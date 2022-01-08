Azerbaijan's oil price drops

By Trend





The price of Azerbaijani Light Azeri oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 7 dropped by $0.36 compared to the previous figure and amounted to $85.21 per barrel, Trend reports citing the a source in the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light decreased by $0.36 and amounted to $84.5 per barrel on based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The cost of URALS oil, sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, dropped by $0.27 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.66 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Brent Dated, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.17 on January 7, compared to the previous figure, to $82.48 per barrel.

The official exchange rate, is 1.7AZN / $1, as of January, 8.