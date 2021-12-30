TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan to increase excise tax on cigarettes

30 December 2021 [11:30] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving changes to the Tax Code on Dec. 29.

According to the decree, the excise tax rate on cigarettes will be increased from January 1, 2022.

The decree will come into force on January 1, 2022.

The excise rate on cigarettes and cigarette substitutes will be increased from 35 manat ($20) to 38.5 manat ($22.6) per 1,000 pieces.

It is also proposed to increase the excise rate from 12.9 manat ($7.6) to 14 manat ($8) for 1,000 pieces of tobacco and tobacco products which are consumed as a result of heating (steam).

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/214011.html

Print version

Views: 160

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also