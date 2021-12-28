TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

27 December 2021 [18:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 14.18 manat (0.46 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,059.252 manat, increasing by 23.93 manat (0.78 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

 

Dec. 13

3,036.8

Dec. 20

3,076.32

Dec. 14

3,035.8

Dec. 21

3,070.617

Dec. 15

3,010.3

Dec. 22

3,040.671

Dec. 16

3,029.2

Dec. 23

3,046.519

Dec. 17

3,064.5

Dec. 24

3,062.134

Average weekly

3,035.314

Average weekly

3,059.252

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.01 manat (2.61 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.4085 manat, which is by 1.8 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

 

Dec. 13

37.863

Dec. 20

39.0035

Dec. 14

37.775

Dec. 21

38.8865

Dec. 15

37.243

Dec. 22

38.3215

Dec. 16

37.632

Dec. 23

37.8463

Dec. 17

38.135

Dec. 24

37.9851

Average weekly

37.7294

Average weekly

38.4085

 

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 84.023 manat (5.05 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,612,623 manat, which is by 1.55 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

 

Dec. 13

1,624.6

Dec. 20

1,662.082

Dec. 14

1,585.7

Dec. 21

1,648.864

Dec. 15

1,565.6

Dec. 22

1,588.463

Dec. 16

1,570.1

Dec. 23

1,585.65

Dec. 17

1,593.6

Dec. 24

1,578.059

Average weekly

1,587.907

Average weekly

1,612.623

 

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 424.464 manat (12.8 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,081.578 manat, which is by 6.69 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

 

Dec. 13

3,029.1

Dec. 20

3,313.589

Dec. 14

2,873.8

Dec. 21

3,159.807

Dec. 15

2.785

Dec. 22

3,062.72

Dec. 16

2,827.3

Dec. 23

2,982.65

Dec. 17

2,925.8

Dec. 24

2,889.125

Average weekly

2,888.188

Average weekly

3,081.578

 

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/213924.html

Print version

Views: 169

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also