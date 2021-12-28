Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 14.18 manat (0.46 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,059.252 manat, increasing by 23.93 manat (0.78 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 13
3,036.8
Dec. 20
3,076.32
Dec. 14
3,035.8
Dec. 21
3,070.617
Dec. 15
3,010.3
Dec. 22
3,040.671
Dec. 16
3,029.2
Dec. 23
3,046.519
Dec. 17
3,064.5
Dec. 24
3,062.134
Average weekly
3,035.314
Average weekly
3,059.252
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.01 manat (2.61 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.4085 manat, which is by 1.8 percent more than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 13
37.863
Dec. 20
39.0035
Dec. 14
37.775
Dec. 21
38.8865
Dec. 15
37.243
Dec. 22
38.3215
Dec. 16
37.632
Dec. 23
37.8463
Dec. 17
38.135
Dec. 24
37.9851
Average weekly
37.7294
Average weekly
38.4085
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 84.023 manat (5.05 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,612,623 manat, which is by 1.55 percent more than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 13
1,624.6
Dec. 20
1,662.082
Dec. 14
1,585.7
Dec. 21
1,648.864
Dec. 15
1,565.6
Dec. 22
1,588.463
Dec. 16
1,570.1
Dec. 23
1,585.65
Dec. 17
1,593.6
Dec. 24
1,578.059
Average weekly
1,587.907
Average weekly
1,612.623
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 424.464 manat (12.8 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,081.578 manat, which is by 6.69 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 13
3,029.1
Dec. 20
3,313.589
Dec. 14
2,873.8
Dec. 21
3,159.807
Dec. 15
2.785
Dec. 22
3,062.72
Dec. 16
2,827.3
Dec. 23
2,982.65
Dec. 17
2,925.8
Dec. 24
2,889.125
Average weekly
2,888.188
Average weekly
3,081.578