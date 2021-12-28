Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 14.18 manat (0.46 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,059.252 manat, increasing by 23.93 manat (0.78 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 13 3,036.8 Dec. 20 3,076.32 Dec. 14 3,035.8 Dec. 21 3,070.617 Dec. 15 3,010.3 Dec. 22 3,040.671 Dec. 16 3,029.2 Dec. 23 3,046.519 Dec. 17 3,064.5 Dec. 24 3,062.134 Average weekly 3,035.314 Average weekly 3,059.252

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.01 manat (2.61 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.4085 manat, which is by 1.8 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 13 37.863 Dec. 20 39.0035 Dec. 14 37.775 Dec. 21 38.8865 Dec. 15 37.243 Dec. 22 38.3215 Dec. 16 37.632 Dec. 23 37.8463 Dec. 17 38.135 Dec. 24 37.9851 Average weekly 37.7294 Average weekly 38.4085

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 84.023 manat (5.05 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,612,623 manat, which is by 1.55 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 13 1,624.6 Dec. 20 1,662.082 Dec. 14 1,585.7 Dec. 21 1,648.864 Dec. 15 1,565.6 Dec. 22 1,588.463 Dec. 16 1,570.1 Dec. 23 1,585.65 Dec. 17 1,593.6 Dec. 24 1,578.059 Average weekly 1,587.907 Average weekly 1,612.623

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 424.464 manat (12.8 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,081.578 manat, which is by 6.69 percent more compared to the previous week.