Azerbaijan boosts power production in Jan-Nov

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the electricity production by 1.8 billion kWh, bringing the volume to 25.2 billion kWh in January-November 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the reported period, the electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 1.6 billion kWh reaching 23.7 billion kWh, while at hydroelectric power plants by 180.4 million kWh reaching 1.1 billion kWh. In the meantime, the electricity generation at other sources decreased by 9 million kWh and amounted to 307.1 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 82.7 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 51.9 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 172.5 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 22.6 billion kWh (including 21.6 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 1 billion kWh at hydroelectric power plants) of the electricity production and the State Energy Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 418 million kWh (including 243.4 million kWh at thermal power plants, 126.5 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 48.1 million kWh at solar power plants). In addition, the power generation at the wind power plants of the Azerishig OJSC amounted to 60.3 million kWh and 2.1 billion kWh at the autonomous power plants.

During the first 11 months of the year, electricity imports increased by 15.3 million kWh to 141 million kWh, while exports increased by 400.5 million kWh to 1.3 billion kWh.

Additionally, in November 2021, the electricity production in the country increased by 288.4 million kWh and amounted to 2.4 billion kWh. During the reported month, electricity exports increased by 146.1 million kWh to 233.9 million kWh, while imports decreased by 0.3 million kWh and amounted to 10.4 million kWh.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production was 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.