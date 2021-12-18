Azerbaijani minister talks on tariffs unification for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars

By Trend

Work on tariffs unification for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is underway, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 4th United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Ministerial Conference on Transport.

“Azerbaijan is the starting point of the strategic Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad project, which is the shortest land route from Asia to Europe. Physical interconnection of railroads is not self-sufficient and – in order to render it commercially viable – we are currently working on tariffs unification,” noted the minister.

Nabiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan is a crucial enabler and strong promoter of both North-South and East-West transport corridors.

“Development of these corridors entails connecting national transport systems and creating relevant infrastructure. We are contributing to enhancing regional infrastructure through another remarkable project – Baku International Sea Trade Port – the biggest one in the Caspian Sea, with the capacity to handle 25 million tons annually. Moreover, Free Trade Zone established in the territory of the Port will raise the competitiveness of the region’s position as logistical and transportation hub,” he said.