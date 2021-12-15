Russian businessmen to arrive in Azerbaijan soon - Russian official

By Trend

Businessmen from several Russian regions will make a business trip to Azerbaijan on February 16-18, 2022, Ruslan Mirsayapov, trade representative of the Russian Federation in Baku, told Trend.

Mirsayapov said that the business mission will cover the representatives of the small and medium-sized businesses from several Russian regions.

“Exporters and representatives of the export-oriented small and medium-sized businesses can take part in the business mission,” the trade representative added. “The main spheres of the mission are oil and gas, agricultural and food industries.”

Mirsayapov said that the trade representative office will make every effort to effectively organize the targeted negotiations between representatives of the Russian small and medium-sized businesses and potential Azerbaijani partners.