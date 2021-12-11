Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Industrial Park boosts exports

By Trend

The Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) in Azerbaijan increased the export of its products by 110 percent, Elshad Nuriyev, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, said on Dec. 10, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a briefing on the work done in the SCIP and industrial zones in Karabakh.

According to him, in 2020, the SCIP manufactured products worth 1.1 billion manat ($600 million), and in the first nine months of this year, this figure reached 1.4 billion manat ($820 million).

"The growth in export volume means that the demand for products manufactured in the Sumgayit industrial park and industrial zones, in general, continue to grow. In 2020, the industrial park exported products worth 240 million manat ($141.1 million), whilst for nine months of this year the figure amounted to 540 million manat ($317.6 million)," he added.