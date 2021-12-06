UK to require travelers from Azerbaijan to submit negative PCR test

By Trend

UK has amended rules for travelers coming from other countries, Trend reports on Dec. 6 referring to the UK government.

So, from now on, all persons entering the country will be required to submit a document on the negative result of the PCR test, taken no later than 48 hours before the arrival. This document will be required regardless of whether the tourist is vaccinated or not. The exception in this case will be made for children under 12.

In October this year, the UK included Azerbaijan in the list of countries whose citizens have the right to enter the UK with a vaccination certificate.

The UK currently accepts vaccination passports if a person has received both doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines.

In this case, after receiving the second dose, at least 14 days must pass. Variants of the above mentioned vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda are also recognized in the UK.

According to the new rules, even with a vaccination passport, travellers from Azerbaijan will be also required to take a PCR test.