Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
non-working day
1,7
Nov. 15
1,7
non-working day
1,7
Nov. 16
1,7
Nov. 10
1,7
Nov. 17
1,7
Nov. 11
1,7
Nov. 18
1,7
Nov. 12
1,7
Nov. 19
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0174 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0229 and amounted to 1.9319.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
non-working day
-
Nov. 15
1,9479
non-working day
-
Nov. 16
1,9349
Nov. 10
1,9693
Nov. 17
1,9205
Nov. 11
1,9505
Nov. 18
1,9257
Nov. 12
1,9447
Nov. 19
1,9305
Average weekly
1,9548
Average weekly
1,9319
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0001 manats.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
non-working day
-
Nov. 15
0,0234
non-working day
-
Nov. 16
0,0235
Nov. 10
0,024
Nov. 17
0,0232
Nov. 11
0,0239
Nov. 18
0,0234
Nov. 12
0,0237
Nov. 19
0,0233
Average weekly
0,0238
Average weekly
0,0233
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0164 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.162. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0104 manat (6.03 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
non-working day
-
Nov. 15
0,1692
non-working day
-
Nov. 16
0,1686
Nov. 10
0,1745
Nov. 17
0,1631
Nov. 11
0,1722
Nov. 18
0,1565
Nov. 12
0,1705
Nov. 19
0,1528
Average weekly
0,1724
Average weekly
0,162