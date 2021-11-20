TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

20 November 2021 [15:24] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

non-working day

1,7

Nov. 15

1,7

non-working day

1,7

Nov. 16

1,7

Nov. 10

1,7

Nov. 17

1,7

Nov. 11

1,7

Nov. 18

1,7

Nov. 12

1,7

Nov. 19

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

 

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0174 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0229 and amounted to 1.9319.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

non-working day

-

Nov. 15

1,9479

non-working day

-

Nov. 16

1,9349

Nov. 10

1,9693

Nov. 17

1,9205

Nov. 11

1,9505

Nov. 18

1,9257

Nov. 12

1,9447

Nov. 19

1,9305

Average weekly

1,9548

Average weekly

1,9319

 

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0001 manats.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

non-working day

-

Nov. 15

0,0234

non-working day

-

Nov. 16

0,0235

Nov. 10

0,024

Nov. 17

0,0232

Nov. 11

0,0239

Nov. 18

0,0234

Nov. 12

0,0237

Nov. 19

0,0233

Average weekly

0,0238

Average weekly

0,0233

 

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0164 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.162. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0104 manat (6.03 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

non-working day

-

Nov. 15

0,1692

non-working day

-

Nov. 16

0,1686

Nov. 10

0,1745

Nov. 17

0,1631

Nov. 11

0,1722

Nov. 18

0,1565

Nov. 12

0,1705

Nov. 19

0,1528

Average weekly

0,1724

Average weekly

0,162

 


