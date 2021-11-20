Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate non-working day 1,7 Nov. 15 1,7 non-working day 1,7 Nov. 16 1,7 Nov. 10 1,7 Nov. 17 1,7 Nov. 11 1,7 Nov. 18 1,7 Nov. 12 1,7 Nov. 19 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0174 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0229 and amounted to 1.9319.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate non-working day - Nov. 15 1,9479 non-working day - Nov. 16 1,9349 Nov. 10 1,9693 Nov. 17 1,9205 Nov. 11 1,9505 Nov. 18 1,9257 Nov. 12 1,9447 Nov. 19 1,9305 Average weekly 1,9548 Average weekly 1,9319

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0001 manats.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate non-working day - Nov. 15 0,0234 non-working day - Nov. 16 0,0235 Nov. 10 0,024 Nov. 17 0,0232 Nov. 11 0,0239 Nov. 18 0,0234 Nov. 12 0,0237 Nov. 19 0,0233 Average weekly 0,0238 Average weekly 0,0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0164 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.162. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0104 manat (6.03 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate non-working day - Nov. 15 0,1692 non-working day - Nov. 16 0,1686 Nov. 10 0,1745 Nov. 17 0,1631 Nov. 11 0,1722 Nov. 18 0,1565 Nov. 12 0,1705 Nov. 19 0,1528 Average weekly 0,1724 Average weekly 0,162



