Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $87.23 per barrel, having grown by 82 cents (0.95 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $88.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $85.78.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.1 per barrel last week, up by 49 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.25 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.83.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $82 per barrel, which is $1.07 (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $80.89.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $84.69 per barrel, remaining unchanged.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $86.12 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.41.
Oil grade/date
Oct.25, 2021
Oct.26, 2021
Oct.27, 2021
Oct.28, 2021
Oct.29, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$88.19
$88.17
$87.13
$86.89
$85.78
$87.23
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$87.25
$87.23
$85.95
$84.83
$85.21
$86.1
Urals (EX NOVO)
$83.00
$83.05
$81.82
$80.89
$81.25
$82
Brent Dated
$86.12
$85.85
$84.48
$83.41
$83.63
$84.69