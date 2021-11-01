TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

01 November 2021 [15:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $87.23 per barrel, having grown by 82 cents (0.95 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $88.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $85.78.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.1 per barrel last week, up by 49 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.25 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.83.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $82 per barrel, which is $1.07 (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $80.89.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $84.69 per barrel, remaining unchanged.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $86.12 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.41.

Oil grade/date

Oct.25, 2021

Oct.26, 2021

Oct.27, 2021

Oct.28, 2021

Oct.29, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$88.19

$88.17

$87.13

$86.89

$85.78

$87.23

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$87.25

$87.23

$85.95

$84.83

$85.21

$86.1

Urals (EX NOVO)

$83.00

$83.05

$81.82

$80.89

$81.25

$82

Brent Dated

$86.12

$85.85

$84.48

$83.41

$83.63

$84.69

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/211595.html

Print version

Views: 111

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also