Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 40.9 pct in 2021

Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $525.3 million or 40.9 percent in January-September 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its October export review.

In the first nine months of the year, the volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $14.6 billion, including $1.8 billion in the non-oil sector.

In the list of non-oil exports, gold ranked first with $158.2 million, followed by cotton yarn with $149.5 million and tomatoes with $128.2 million. The exports of fruits and vegetables totaled $398.9 million.

In the reported period, the non-oil goods worth $586.5 million were exported to Russia, $455 million to Turkey, $174 million to Switzerland, $120.5 million to Georgia, and $54.8 million to the U.S.

In September 2021, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to $1.7 billion. The non-oil exports increased by 75.2 percent to $224.7 million during the reported month. The food exports increased by 34.5 percent to $46.2 million, while the non-food exports increased by 90 percent to $178.5 million.

The top three countries in terms of the non-oil products export in September were Russia with $64.2 million, Turkey with $47.7 million, and Switzerland with $19.2 million. On the list of non-oil exports in September 2021, carbamide comes first ($18.5 million), followed by gold ($18.1 million) and methanol ($15.7 million).

The export review also provided information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal. Thus, the portal received orders in the amount of $43.2 million in September 2021. In addition, in January-September 2021, Azexport.az received export orders for $367.6 million. It should be noted that from January 2017 to September 30, 2021, the portal received export orders worth $2.5 billion from 145 countries.

Additionally, the value of the non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in October this year amounted to $23.3 million. From 2017 to November 2021, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Centre was $665 million.

The export review aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.