Official talks reasons for increase in gas prices in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Reasons for increase in gas prices in Azerbaijan lie in the rise in prices in the international market, Director General of Azerigaz Production Association Ruslan Aliyev told Trend.

He said that prices will remain the same until the end of October: "Until November 1, subscribers will pay 10 qapiks per cubic meter of gas up to 1,200 cubic meters, 20 qapiks for 1,200-2,500 cubic meters. From November 1, subscribers will pay 12 qapiks per cubic meter of gas volume up to 1,200 cubic meters. For those who use more than 1,200 cubic meters, prices will not change.

In industry and agriculture, a cubic meter of gas will be raised from 20 to 25 qapiks. From November 1 Azeriatiliktechizat will pay 16.5 qapiks instead of 13 qapiks per cubic meter of gas".

Ruslan Aliyev also explained the reasons for the rise in gas prices, stating that the reason was the increase in prices for gas and gas equipment on the international market.

"The reasons lie in the rise in prices in the international market. If earlier we bought gas in bulk at 110 manats ($64), now the price is 118 manats ($69).

Also, prices for gas appliances and equipment have increased on the international market," Director General of Azerigaz added.