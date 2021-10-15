First container train on its way to Azerbaijan's Karabakh

By Trend

The first container block train has been sent to Karabakh, Trend reports with reference to ADY Container LLC (subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC).

According to the information, ADY Container LLC for the first time will deliver containers by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan - to the East Zangezur economic zone within the framework of the TURKUAZ project.

It is reported that the transported cargo is winter wheat seeds.

The first block train of 28 40-foot containers was sent from the Tekirdag region (Istanbul, Turkey).

The containers will be loaded onto cars on the territory of Azerbaijan and delivered to the liberated Zangilan and Gubadli districts.