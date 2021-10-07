Azerbaijan, Belgium mull renewable energy co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Belgian Ambassador Michel Peetermans have discussed the prospects for bilateral energy cooperation development, especially in the renewable energy field, the Energy Ministry reported on October 6.

At the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the participation of Belgian companies in renewable energy auctions would create additional opportunities for cooperation.

The sides also discussed the existing Azerbaijani-Belgian cooperation in various fields.

Shahbazov briefed on the reforms carried out in the country’s energy sector, work done in the direction of energy transition in general, legislative acts and the energy projects implemented with the attraction of private investment.

Moreover, the contribution of Azerbaijan’s important energy projects to ensure the energy security of the region, as well as Europe, and especially, the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which serves to diversify energy sources and routes in the context of global energy security were emphasized.

A number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belgium amounted to $57.3 million in the first eight months of 2021. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $49.5 million in 2020.