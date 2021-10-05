German companies soon to launch energy-efficient steam turbine for Azerikimya

By Trend

Germany’s Uniper and Siemens Energy company will soon launch an energy-efficient steam turbine for Azerikimya production union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Tobias Baumann, Executive Board Member of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce told Trend.



"We have a very good project with participation of Uniper, Siemens and Azerikimya on energy-efficient steam turbine. By the end of the year, we will have a launching ceremony of this turbine in one of the Azerikimya plants. This is a sort of a pilot project in the field of energy efficiency. Steam is used for generating electricity, which means there is no additional electricity or energy needed. I think it would be good to have more of these examples to make production more efficient in the country," said Baumann.



He went on to add that Germany receives Azerbaijani gas via the Southern Gas Corridor: "Germany is one of the gas customers. 1.5 bcm gas are purchased per year by Uniper and distributed to German and other European consumers."