Development of beekeeping in Karabakh to decrease honey prices - Association of Beekeepers

By Trend

The development of beekeeping in Karabakh and a large harvest will lead to a decrease in the cost of honey, Badraddin Khasratov, chairman of the Association of Beekeepers of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

This year beekeepers in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have collected a large harvest, he said.

"Beekeeping was one of the developing areas in Karabakh. After the liberation of the lands, beekeeping began to develop again in this region. More than 4,000 bee colonies have been transferred to the Kalbajar and Lachin districts. This year 50 kg of honey was collected from each hive," he added.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, one beehive gives an average of about 15-20 kg of honey.

Currently, the average price of honey in Azerbaijan is 25-30 manat ($14-17) per kilogram.