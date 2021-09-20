Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices notably increased last week, Trend reports on Sept.20.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.66 per barrel, having grown by $2.66 (3.6 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.98.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.93 per barrel last week, up by $2.6 (3.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.32.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.21 per barrel, which is $1.02 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.51.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.88 per barrel, which is $1.62 (2.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.17 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.84.
Oil grade/date
Sept.13, 2021
Sept.14, 2021
Sept.15, 2021
Sept.16, 2021
Sept.17, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$73.98
$74.26
$77.19
$76.13
$76.73
$75.66
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$73.32
$73.59
$76.52
$75.12
$76.08
$74.93
Urals (EX NOVO)
$70.63
$70.51
$72.27
$71.25
$71.37
$71.21
Brent Dated
$72.84
$73.1
$75.17
$74.06
$74.25
$73.88