Baku Metro orders new batch of trains from Russia

By Trend

The Baku Metro CJSC has ordered another 20 cars (four trains) from Russia and plans to put them into operation in 2022, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, spokesperson for the company, told Trend on Sept.15.

Mammadov reminded that the company signed an agreement for the production of railcars with the Russian Metrovagonmash OJSC.

"In accordance with the agreement, Metrovagonmash will produce 20 more cars for the Baku metro. Their delivery is scheduled until the summer of 2022. The CJSC will transfer all the technical conditions to Metrovagonmash," he said.

Baku Metro CJSC has 280 cars, including 95 of the new generation, under its balance. The Baku metro plans to increase the number of new generation cars to 115 by the end of next year.

The new cars are manufactured according to the technical specifications of the CJSC, equipped with air conditioners and an automatic microclimate control system.