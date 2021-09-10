Advanced regional energy security symposium wraps up

By Trend

The Closing ceremony of the Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus was held on September 10 by the Center of Excellence in EU Studies at ADA University in partnership with the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence, the Naval Postgraduate School, bp Azerbaijan, and State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The Symposium kicked off with the Opening ceremony on September 6. Both events brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and professionals of academic institutions, international organizations, and public-private sectors. Energy security, regional terrorism threats, and cyber attacks were underpinned as the main topics of discussion.

The panel session organized within the frame of Closing ceremony was moderated by Dr. Anar Valiyev, dean of the School of Public and International Affairs at ADA University.

H.E. Mr. Lee Litzenberger, Ambassador of the USA to the Republic of Azerbaijan addressed the attendees and delivered a keynote speech:

“Azerbaijan’s energy sector has been transformative for the country and for European energy security. By growing its renewable energy potential, Azerbaijan can build upon its role as an important player in energy security in the region and beyond.”

Dr. Vitaliy Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice-President of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing and the panelist of the discussion, talked about the current trends and challenges shaping the energy sector. He mentioned that Azerbaijan will continue to work with partners in ensuring energy security in the Caspian regions. Keeping the right balance of secure energy supply is one of strategic goals of SOCAR.

The next speaker, Dr. Brenda Shaffer, Naval Postgraduate School, said that traditional geopolitics of energy is still alive and well.

With the aim of rendering the Symposium more interactive, over 20 participants representing ministries, public agencies, and companies participated in a wide array of presentations, discussions, group works, case studies, and exercises delivered by distinguished local and international experts from the USA, Turkey, and Ukraine.

All the workshops were hosted on ADA University campus. However, the enriched program of the event also included a virtual meeting with Dr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey.

At the end of the Symposium, attendees received their certificates on successful completion of the program.