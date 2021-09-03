Improve your health at salt cave in Nakhchivan

By Azernews





For many years, salt has been recognized for its healing and medicinal properties.

Salt therapy can be useful for people with chronic upper respiratory conditions, seasonal allergies, sinusitis, bronchitis and skin disorders.

Nowadays Azerbaijan offers numerous salt therapies across the country.

With its unique salt caves, the country's Duzdag Health Resort has gained world fame among those who want to improve their health.

The health resort is a leader among healthcare facilities for the treatment of respiratory diseases and allergic symptoms.

In 1979, the health resort was built here for the treatment of diseases of the pulmonary system and respiratory tract. In 1983, it became clear that the center needed expansion.

Duzdag, also known as "Salt Mountain" is a former salt mine whose underground tunnels have been converted into a leading salt therapy center.

The therapy center is equipped with special chambers where saline fumes are rehabilitated.

The therapy is achieved due to the presence of the necessary factors: humidity, temperature, pressure, ionic composition of oxygen. There are no substances that cause allergic reactions, bacteria, and germs.

Salt rooms have low humidity and a stable temperature throughout the year (17-18 degrees). The oxygen level between the salt layers reaches 20 percent.

In addition to salt particles, the air of the caves is saturated with useful elements in the form of iodine, calcium, sodium, magnesia, and sodium chloride ions.

Such a rare chemical composition makes it possible to treat various diseases.

The doctor prepares the course of therapy with salt vapors for each patient individually. The doctor can also prescribe medications.

Salt therapy takes place in special rooms where patients stay overnight.

The health-improving course is not limited only to visiting the salt cure. The methods of classical physiotherapy are also used here.