Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports on Aug.23.
So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $67.85 per barrel, having reduced by $2.59 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.41.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.19 per barrel last week, down by $2.61 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.73.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $64.35 per barrel, which is $2.78 (4.1 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.87.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.58 per barrel, which is $2.46 (3.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.38 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.17.
Oil grade/date
Aug. 16, 2021
Aug. 17, 2021
Aug. 18, 2021
Aug. 19, 2021
Aug. 20, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$69.52
$69.71
$68.99
$65.41
$65.64
$67.85
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$68.87
$69.06
$68.33
$64.73
$64.95
$67.19
Urals (EX NOVO)
$65.98
$66.19
$65.52
$61.87
$62.18
$64.35
Brent Dated
$70.15
$70.38
$69.75
$66.17
$66.44
$68.58