Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports on Aug.23.

So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $67.85 per barrel, having reduced by $2.59 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.41.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.19 per barrel last week, down by $2.61 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.73.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $64.35 per barrel, which is $2.78 (4.1 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.87.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.58 per barrel, which is $2.46 (3.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.38 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.17.