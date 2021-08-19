Azerbaijan, Latvia look to expand co-op on postal and financial services

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Latvia are interested in expanding cooperation on postal and financial services, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between the Director-General of Azerpost LLC Afgan Jalilov and Head of the Latvian Post Markis Vilkans.

Jalilov informed the Latvian side in detail about the new projects being implemented by Azerpost, as well as about the work carried out in the development of postal and financial services.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also discussed possibilities of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the postal sector, the ministry noted.

In turn, Vilkans noted that the innovative projects implemented by Azerpost LLC are of great importance for the Latvian Post and for the exchange of experience in this area.

“The parties expressed interest in expanding postal and financial cooperation, developing logistics services in the postal sector, and increasing the number of postal items within the framework of e-commerce projects," the message says.