Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to another group of entrepreneurs

By Trend

Three more business entities operating in Azerbaijan received startup certificates, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) told Trend on Aug.17.

According to the agency, the entities are Kibrit.Tech LLC Profam LLC and Unibroad LLC.

The certificates were issued for such startups as the Orangeline app for the organization and management of the activities of Kibrit.Tech LLC’s call centers, the insure.az project, providing insurance services of Profam LLC on a single platform, and the same online resource of Unibroad LLC for those who want to get education abroad.

The SMEs will be exempt from paying taxes on profits and taxes on income from innovation activities for three years.

Those who want to receive the relevant certificates must apply to the agency. So far, 10 startup certificates have been issued to micro and small business entities. Persons willing to get acquainted with the criteria for obtaining a certificate, as well as to obtain additional information on the form of a reference and other necessary documents, should link to https://smb.gov.az/az/nav/startap-sehadetnamesi.